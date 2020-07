Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated fireplace oven refrigerator

Beautiful remodeled fourplex, available now. This home has a spacious living space, inluding a stone fire place in the corner. Perfect for lounging around or entertaining your guests. The kitchen features beautiful brown cabinets, marble counter tops, and a matching black fridge. The bedrooms are roomy and receive a lot of light. This adorable home even has a backyard. Perfect for your pet. Schedule your visit today!