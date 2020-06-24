All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 2301 Alta Vista.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
2301 Alta Vista
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2301 Alta Vista

2301 Alta Vista Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Travis Heights
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2301 Alta Vista Avenue, Austin, TX 78704
Travis Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Remodeled contemporary on large corner lot on cul-de-sac in Travis Heights.Wood floors, kitchen is airy and bright with stainless appliances. Fantastic outdoor living areas with outdoor shower. This home is mostly furnished. Must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2301 Alta Vista have any available units?
2301 Alta Vista doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2301 Alta Vista have?
Some of 2301 Alta Vista's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2301 Alta Vista currently offering any rent specials?
2301 Alta Vista is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2301 Alta Vista pet-friendly?
No, 2301 Alta Vista is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 2301 Alta Vista offer parking?
No, 2301 Alta Vista does not offer parking.
Does 2301 Alta Vista have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2301 Alta Vista does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2301 Alta Vista have a pool?
No, 2301 Alta Vista does not have a pool.
Does 2301 Alta Vista have accessible units?
No, 2301 Alta Vista does not have accessible units.
Does 2301 Alta Vista have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2301 Alta Vista has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Grove at Northwest Hills
3517 N Hills Dr
Austin, TX 78731
The Catherine
214 Barton Springs Rd
Austin, TX 78704
Oak Park
4505 Duval St
Austin, TX 78751
Hyde Park Place
4400 Avenue B
Austin, TX 78751
Canyon Creek Apartment Homes
11316 Jollyville Rd
Austin, TX 78759
Retreat at Barton Creek
3816 S Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78704
Tintara at Canyon Creek
7655 Ranch Road 620 N
Austin, TX 78726
Trailhead
1120 Shady Ln
Austin, TX 78721

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin