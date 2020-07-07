2300 Trailside

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated alarm system

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system

MUST-SEE! Awesome 2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex in metro Austin neighborhood Barton Hollow. This unit is in a great location close to Zilker Park and Downtown Austin and offers easy access to Mopac and 360. Granite counters and updated fixtures offering fantastic lighting; New alarm system as well!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,899, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,899, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.