Last updated May 6 2020 at 3:55 PM

2300 Trailside

2300 Trailside Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2300 Trailside Drive, Austin, TX 78704
Barton Hills

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
alarm system
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
MUST-SEE! Awesome 2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex in metro Austin neighborhood Barton Hollow. This unit is in a great location close to Zilker Park and Downtown Austin and offers easy access to Mopac and 360. Granite counters and updated fixtures offering fantastic lighting; New alarm system as well!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,899, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,899, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2300 Trailside have any available units?
2300 Trailside doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2300 Trailside have?
Some of 2300 Trailside's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2300 Trailside currently offering any rent specials?
2300 Trailside is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2300 Trailside pet-friendly?
Yes, 2300 Trailside is pet friendly.
Does 2300 Trailside offer parking?
No, 2300 Trailside does not offer parking.
Does 2300 Trailside have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2300 Trailside does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2300 Trailside have a pool?
No, 2300 Trailside does not have a pool.
Does 2300 Trailside have accessible units?
No, 2300 Trailside does not have accessible units.
Does 2300 Trailside have units with dishwashers?
No, 2300 Trailside does not have units with dishwashers.

