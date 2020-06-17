Rent Calculator
2300 Blalock Dr
2300 Blalock Dr
2300 Blalock Dr
Location
2300 Blalock Dr, Austin, TX 78727
Amenities
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Adorable updated home - New flooring coming, exterior and interior paint.
Minutes away from Mopac and Parmer, close to shopping, the Domain, ACC and more.
(RLNE4565786)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2300 Blalock Dr have any available units?
2300 Blalock Dr doesn't have any available units at this time.
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
Is 2300 Blalock Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2300 Blalock Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2300 Blalock Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2300 Blalock Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2300 Blalock Dr offer parking?
No, 2300 Blalock Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2300 Blalock Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2300 Blalock Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2300 Blalock Dr have a pool?
No, 2300 Blalock Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2300 Blalock Dr have accessible units?
No, 2300 Blalock Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2300 Blalock Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2300 Blalock Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2300 Blalock Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2300 Blalock Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
