All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 226 Rio Grande St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
226 Rio Grande St.
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

226 Rio Grande St.

226 Rio Grande Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Downtown Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

226 Rio Grande Street, Austin, TX 78701
Downtown Austin

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
stainless steel
gym
pool
business center
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Enjoy the best of Downtown Austin in this extra-large unit set within one of the areas finest luxury apartment buildings. Work from home or host an epic BBQ as youll have access to a swimming pool, outdoor fireplace, hot tub, fitness center, and a business center. As part of the Landing apartment network, residents can choose customized short or long term living with flexible leases and an expedited approval process.

This spacious one bedroom/one bath gem covers a whopping 824 sf with an open and airy floorplan and a private patio. Marble countertops, distressed hardwood flooring, and a hand-cut tile backsplash are just a few high-end features accenting this lovely apartment. The space comes fully furnished and includes bespoke furniture, a gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a Smart TV, and more. Live stress-free with member benefits including scheduled cleaning and maintenance via mobile app and seamless relocation service to cities within the Landing network.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 226 Rio Grande St. have any available units?
226 Rio Grande St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 226 Rio Grande St. have?
Some of 226 Rio Grande St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 226 Rio Grande St. currently offering any rent specials?
226 Rio Grande St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 226 Rio Grande St. pet-friendly?
No, 226 Rio Grande St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 226 Rio Grande St. offer parking?
No, 226 Rio Grande St. does not offer parking.
Does 226 Rio Grande St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 226 Rio Grande St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 226 Rio Grande St. have a pool?
Yes, 226 Rio Grande St. has a pool.
Does 226 Rio Grande St. have accessible units?
No, 226 Rio Grande St. does not have accessible units.
Does 226 Rio Grande St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 226 Rio Grande St. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avonmora
4501 E Riverside Dr
Austin, TX 78741
Broadstone Travesia
3701 Quick Hill Rd
Austin, TX 78728
Allandale Flats
6811 Great Northern Boulevard
Austin, TX 78757
West Koenig Flats
5608 Avenue F
Austin, TX 78751
Broadstone 8 One Hundred
8100 Anderson Mill Rd
Austin, TX 78729
Colonial Village at Quarry Oaks
6263 McNeil Dr
Austin, TX 78729
Bristol Heights
12041 Dessau Rd
Austin, TX 78754
Ellie
2900 Sunridge Dr
Austin, TX 78741

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin