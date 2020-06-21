All apartments in Austin
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

2235 E 6th St Apt 208

2235 East 6th Street · (210) 712-0292
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2235 East 6th Street, Austin, TX 78702
Holly

Price and availability

Studio

Unit Industrial Loft · Avail. now

$1,715

Studio · 1 Bath · 828 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
dog park
elevator
parking
garage
Este Lofts! A classically inspired building just east of downtown with modern finishes and design. Located in hip East Austin, this beautiful loft features high ceilings, granite countertops, open floor plan, exposed duct work, wall of windows, reserved covered gated parking w/ a premium spot adjacent to garage entrance and on property green space/2 dog parks! Walk or bike to the Metro Rail, bus stops, local grocers, coffee shops, eateries, bars, parks, downtown, Lady Bird Lake and more. Live urban!

(RLNE5817624)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2235 E 6th St Apt 208 have any available units?
2235 E 6th St Apt 208 has a unit available for $1,715 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2235 E 6th St Apt 208 have?
Some of 2235 E 6th St Apt 208's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2235 E 6th St Apt 208 currently offering any rent specials?
2235 E 6th St Apt 208 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2235 E 6th St Apt 208 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2235 E 6th St Apt 208 is pet friendly.
Does 2235 E 6th St Apt 208 offer parking?
Yes, 2235 E 6th St Apt 208 does offer parking.
Does 2235 E 6th St Apt 208 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2235 E 6th St Apt 208 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2235 E 6th St Apt 208 have a pool?
No, 2235 E 6th St Apt 208 does not have a pool.
Does 2235 E 6th St Apt 208 have accessible units?
No, 2235 E 6th St Apt 208 does not have accessible units.
Does 2235 E 6th St Apt 208 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2235 E 6th St Apt 208 has units with dishwashers.
