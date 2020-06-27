All apartments in Austin
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
2223 Waterloo City
Last updated July 24 2019 at 5:09 PM

2223 Waterloo City

2223 Waterloo City Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2223 Waterloo City Lane, Austin, TX 78741
Riverside

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
green community
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
green community
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
yoga
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/07d41830a3 ---- COMMUNITY AMENITIES Business Center Courtyard Exterior Storage Closets w/ Bike Racks Fitness Center Free Weights Gaming Room Garage Green Building Media Room Outdoor Cabanas & Living Spaces Outdoor Grilling Stations Pool Recreation Room Recycling Theater Room w/70\" LED TV Yoga & spin cycle room OUTDOOR GRILLING STATIONS OUTDOOR GRILLING STATIONS OUTDOOR GRILLING STATIONS THEATER ROOM W/70\" LED TV YOGA & SPIN CYCLE ROOM PET POLICY Pets - allowed, One time Fee $300.00, Rent $25.00 Comments: Some Breed Restrictions Apply

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2223 Waterloo City have any available units?
2223 Waterloo City doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2223 Waterloo City have?
Some of 2223 Waterloo City's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2223 Waterloo City currently offering any rent specials?
2223 Waterloo City is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2223 Waterloo City pet-friendly?
Yes, 2223 Waterloo City is pet friendly.
Does 2223 Waterloo City offer parking?
Yes, 2223 Waterloo City offers parking.
Does 2223 Waterloo City have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2223 Waterloo City does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2223 Waterloo City have a pool?
Yes, 2223 Waterloo City has a pool.
Does 2223 Waterloo City have accessible units?
No, 2223 Waterloo City does not have accessible units.
Does 2223 Waterloo City have units with dishwashers?
No, 2223 Waterloo City does not have units with dishwashers.
