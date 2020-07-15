All apartments in Austin
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:05 PM

222 West Ave Unit 1313

222 West Ave · (512) 666-7092
Location

222 West Ave, Austin, TX 78701
Downtown Austin

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $4495 · Avail. now

$4,495

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1360 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
car charging
dog park
gym
parking
pool
garage
Located in the heart of Austin's energetic Seaholm District, this is the only 2/2 for lease @ Seaholm. E-facing 13th floor B5 plan offers privacy w/no shared walls. Views of Downtown & Lady Bird Lake w/out the heat of western sun exposure. Comes w/ 2 mounted flat screen TVs, Sonos sound system, full size W/D, motorized solar shades, Urban Storage Unit, & 2 parking spots, including 1 electronic car charging station. Amenities include heated pool, spacious outdoor terrace, dog park, business center, & more.

(RLNE5873588)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 222 West Ave Unit 1313 have any available units?
222 West Ave Unit 1313 has a unit available for $4,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 222 West Ave Unit 1313 have?
Some of 222 West Ave Unit 1313's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 222 West Ave Unit 1313 currently offering any rent specials?
222 West Ave Unit 1313 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 222 West Ave Unit 1313 pet-friendly?
Yes, 222 West Ave Unit 1313 is pet friendly.
Does 222 West Ave Unit 1313 offer parking?
Yes, 222 West Ave Unit 1313 offers parking.
Does 222 West Ave Unit 1313 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 222 West Ave Unit 1313 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 222 West Ave Unit 1313 have a pool?
Yes, 222 West Ave Unit 1313 has a pool.
Does 222 West Ave Unit 1313 have accessible units?
No, 222 West Ave Unit 1313 does not have accessible units.
Does 222 West Ave Unit 1313 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 222 West Ave Unit 1313 has units with dishwashers.
