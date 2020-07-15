222 West Ave Unit 1313

Amenities
Located in the heart of Austin's energetic Seaholm District, this is the only 2/2 for lease @ Seaholm. E-facing 13th floor B5 plan offers privacy w/no shared walls. Views of Downtown & Lady Bird Lake w/out the heat of western sun exposure. Comes w/ 2 mounted flat screen TVs, Sonos sound system, full size W/D, motorized solar shades, Urban Storage Unit, & 2 parking spots, including 1 electronic car charging station. Amenities include heated pool, spacious outdoor terrace, dog park, business center, & more.
