All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 2216 Dickson Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
2216 Dickson Drive
Last updated July 16 2019 at 5:22 PM

2216 Dickson Drive

2216 Dickson Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Zilker
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2216 Dickson Drive, Austin, TX 78704
Zilker

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Brand new one story home that opens up immediately upon entry into a large and overflowing living room. See in from the kitchen just behind it with a dining room off to the side. This four bedroom home is located just minutes from Downtown Austin. Pioneer Crossing East provides easy access to shopping, dining, recreation and major highways - allowing for a convenient lifestyle for its residents. Only 10 miles 20 mins to downtown Austin, 15 mins to Domain. Easy access to Parmer Ln, Samsung and I-35.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2216 Dickson Drive have any available units?
2216 Dickson Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 2216 Dickson Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2216 Dickson Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2216 Dickson Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2216 Dickson Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2216 Dickson Drive offer parking?
No, 2216 Dickson Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2216 Dickson Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2216 Dickson Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2216 Dickson Drive have a pool?
No, 2216 Dickson Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2216 Dickson Drive have accessible units?
No, 2216 Dickson Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2216 Dickson Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2216 Dickson Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2216 Dickson Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2216 Dickson Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Patten East
2239 Cromwell Cir
Austin, TX 78741
High Oaks Apartment Homes
11028 Jollyville Rd
Austin, TX 78759
Pearl Lantana
6401 Rialto Blvd
Austin, TX 78735
The Saint Mary
7500 West Slaughter Lane
Austin, TX 78749
Silver Springs Apartments
12151 N Interstate 35
Austin, TX 78753
Volume 2
2604 Manor Rd
Austin, TX 78722
The Club at Summer Valley
744 W William Cannon Dr
Austin, TX 78745
Willows
600 S 1st St
Austin, TX 78704

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin