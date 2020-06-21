2215 Post Road

Amenities

Awesome South Congress (SoCo) Area Condo in desirable Travis Oaks Condos. Gated Community with Pool, Basic Cable and Water are Included! End Unit. Combo Box is by front door by the stairs. Wired for google fiber. Includes Washer & Dryer combo, stainless steel appliances, double oven, quartz counter tops, refrigerator and fireplace. 2 Assigned Parking Spots and Separate Storage Closet. Once inside the gate go straight to mailboxes. Condo is on first floor right across from mailboxes. Call Michael at 512-762-6313 for questions or to schedule showing.