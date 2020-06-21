All apartments in Austin
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:45 PM

2215 Post Road

2215 Post Road · (512) 762-6313
Location

2215 Post Road, Austin, TX 78704
Travis Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$1,625

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 977 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
parking
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
google fiber
Awesome South Congress (SoCo) Area Condo in desirable Travis Oaks Condos. Gated Community with Pool, Basic Cable and Water are Included! End Unit. Combo Box is by front door by the stairs. Wired for google fiber. Includes Washer & Dryer combo, stainless steel appliances, double oven, quartz counter tops, refrigerator and fireplace. 2 Assigned Parking Spots and Separate Storage Closet. Once inside the gate go straight to mailboxes. Condo is on first floor right across from mailboxes. Call Michael at 512-762-6313 for questions or to schedule showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2215 Post Road have any available units?
2215 Post Road has a unit available for $1,625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2215 Post Road have?
Some of 2215 Post Road's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2215 Post Road currently offering any rent specials?
2215 Post Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2215 Post Road pet-friendly?
No, 2215 Post Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 2215 Post Road offer parking?
Yes, 2215 Post Road does offer parking.
Does 2215 Post Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2215 Post Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2215 Post Road have a pool?
Yes, 2215 Post Road has a pool.
Does 2215 Post Road have accessible units?
No, 2215 Post Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2215 Post Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2215 Post Road does not have units with dishwashers.
