All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 2211 W. NORTH LOOP BLVD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
2211 W. NORTH LOOP BLVD
Last updated May 26 2020 at 2:31 AM

2211 W. NORTH LOOP BLVD

2211 West North Loop Boulevard · (512) 298-0229
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Allandale
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2211 West North Loop Boulevard, Austin, TX 78756
Allandale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$999

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 625 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
recently renovated
24hr gym
pool
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr gym
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
The Allandale area is the place to be! This prime area is a short walk from many restaurants, vibrant night life and eclectic shops. Mopac, Hwy 183, IH-35, Hwy 290, and 2222 are easily accessible from this Central location. The small community size will make you feel right at home and features two sparkling pools, picnic/grilling stations, laundry facilities and a 24-hour fitness center. Pets of any size or breed are welcome here too! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2211 W. NORTH LOOP BLVD have any available units?
2211 W. NORTH LOOP BLVD has a unit available for $999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2211 W. NORTH LOOP BLVD have?
Some of 2211 W. NORTH LOOP BLVD's amenities include on-site laundry, recently renovated, and 24hr gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2211 W. NORTH LOOP BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
2211 W. NORTH LOOP BLVD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2211 W. NORTH LOOP BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 2211 W. NORTH LOOP BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 2211 W. NORTH LOOP BLVD offer parking?
No, 2211 W. NORTH LOOP BLVD does not offer parking.
Does 2211 W. NORTH LOOP BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2211 W. NORTH LOOP BLVD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2211 W. NORTH LOOP BLVD have a pool?
Yes, 2211 W. NORTH LOOP BLVD has a pool.
Does 2211 W. NORTH LOOP BLVD have accessible units?
No, 2211 W. NORTH LOOP BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 2211 W. NORTH LOOP BLVD have units with dishwashers?
No, 2211 W. NORTH LOOP BLVD does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2211 W. NORTH LOOP BLVD?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Windsor Burnet
10301 Burnet Road
Austin, TX 78758
Chandelier
2336 Douglas St
Austin, TX 78741
Allandale Flats
6811 Great Northern Boulevard
Austin, TX 78757
Timbers Apartments
1034 Clayton Lane
Austin, TX 78723
Whitley
301 Brazos St
Austin, TX 78701
620 Canyon Creek
9009 N FM 620
Austin, TX 78726
Juniper Springs
3500 Greystone Dr
Austin, TX 78731
Camden Lamar Heights
5400 N Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78751

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity