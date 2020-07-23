2209 Marcus Abrams Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking pool garage

Open Floor Plan with Loft! - Welcome home to this two story home featuring easy care laminate wood floors with master bedroom downstairs. Great open floor plan. Secondary bedrooms are upstairs with loft area perfect for office/game room. Walking distance to community pool and close to schools, shopping with easy access to IH35 and Mopac.



NOTE: $10 a month will be added for our AC filter program. This program delivers high-quality AC filters to your front door once a quarter.



Pets: 35 lbs and under, $300.00 per pet deposit, $200.00 per pet pet-fee, pet records required, see pet restrictions



• Smoking: NO

• Required Renters General Liability Insurance: $100,000

• School District: _AISD_

• Lease Terms: 11 to 22 Month Lease Term

• Administrative Fee: $50



