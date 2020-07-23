All apartments in Austin
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:37 PM

2209 Marcus Abrams Blvd

2209 Marcus Abrams Boulevard · (512) 327-4451
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2209 Marcus Abrams Boulevard, Austin, TX 78748

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2209 Marcus Abrams Blvd · Avail. now

$1,795

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1745 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
pool
garage
Open Floor Plan with Loft! - Welcome home to this two story home featuring easy care laminate wood floors with master bedroom downstairs. Great open floor plan. Secondary bedrooms are upstairs with loft area perfect for office/game room. Walking distance to community pool and close to schools, shopping with easy access to IH35 and Mopac.

NOTE: $10 a month will be added for our AC filter program. This program delivers high-quality AC filters to your front door once a quarter.

Pets: 35 lbs and under, $300.00 per pet deposit, $200.00 per pet pet-fee, pet records required, see pet restrictions

• Smoking: NO
• Required Renters General Liability Insurance: $100,000
• School District: _AISD_
• Lease Terms: 11 to 22 Month Lease Term
• Administrative Fee: $50

All information is provided by the managing or leasing agent, it is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified. Rollingwood Management Inc. is an Equal Housing Opportunity firm. Any and all unauthorized reproduction of this listing is strictly prohibited.

Check out our other listings at www.rollmgmt.com or call 512-327-4451

(RLNE5964819)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2209 Marcus Abrams Blvd have any available units?
2209 Marcus Abrams Blvd has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2209 Marcus Abrams Blvd have?
Some of 2209 Marcus Abrams Blvd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2209 Marcus Abrams Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
2209 Marcus Abrams Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2209 Marcus Abrams Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2209 Marcus Abrams Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 2209 Marcus Abrams Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 2209 Marcus Abrams Blvd offers parking.
Does 2209 Marcus Abrams Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2209 Marcus Abrams Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2209 Marcus Abrams Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 2209 Marcus Abrams Blvd has a pool.
Does 2209 Marcus Abrams Blvd have accessible units?
No, 2209 Marcus Abrams Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 2209 Marcus Abrams Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2209 Marcus Abrams Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
