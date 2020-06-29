2209 Hancock Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking internet access

Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Rosedale. Amenities included: balcony, central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, washer dryer, fireplace, covered parking spot, and dog relief areas. Utilities included: electricity, heat, gas, internet, air conditioning and water. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Apr 1st 2020. $2,500/month rent. $1,500 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.