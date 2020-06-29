All apartments in Austin
2209 Hancock Drive
2209 Hancock Drive

2209 Hancock Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2209 Hancock Drive, Austin, TX 78756
Allandale

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Rosedale. Amenities included: balcony, central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, washer dryer, fireplace, covered parking spot, and dog relief areas. Utilities included: electricity, heat, gas, internet, air conditioning and water. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Apr 1st 2020. $2,500/month rent. $1,500 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

