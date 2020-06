Amenities

Minutes from downtown and located near Austin Bergstrom Airport is this gated East Riverside community. 3 bedroom, 2 bath home w/ 2 car garage. Neighborhood includes a dog park and HOA maintains front and back yard. Stainless appliances, refrigerator as well as washer and dryer included. Bright and open 1st floor level. Fenced backyard with stained deck and pergola. Nest thermostats and Arlo security camera.