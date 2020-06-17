All apartments in Austin
2207 SOUTH 5TH STREET
Last updated April 17 2019 at 1:26 PM

2207 SOUTH 5TH STREET

2207 5th St · No Longer Available
Location

2207 5th St, Austin, TX 78704
Bouldin Creek

Amenities

Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
google fiber
pet friendly
The 78704 is the place to be in Austin, TX and this prime location puts you in the center of all the best hotspots! Great restaurants, food trucks, coffee shops, public transportation and entertainment are right at your doorstep, offering a truly authentic Austin lifestyle.

The cozy, tight-knit community will make you feel right at home. Features and amenities include:

Business enter
BBQ/picnic areas
Bike racks
Relaxing courtyards
Dedicated Car2Go parking
Google Fiber
Laundry Facilities
Recycling

Bring your pets along with you, there are no age, size or breed restrictions here!
* Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information.
* Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2207 SOUTH 5TH STREET have any available units?
2207 SOUTH 5TH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2207 SOUTH 5TH STREET have?
Some of 2207 SOUTH 5TH STREET's amenities include on-site laundry, google fiber, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2207 SOUTH 5TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2207 SOUTH 5TH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2207 SOUTH 5TH STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 2207 SOUTH 5TH STREET is pet friendly.
Does 2207 SOUTH 5TH STREET offer parking?
Yes, 2207 SOUTH 5TH STREET offers parking.
Does 2207 SOUTH 5TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2207 SOUTH 5TH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2207 SOUTH 5TH STREET have a pool?
No, 2207 SOUTH 5TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2207 SOUTH 5TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 2207 SOUTH 5TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2207 SOUTH 5TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 2207 SOUTH 5TH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
