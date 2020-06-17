2207 SOUTH 5TH STREET

Amenities

The 78704 is the place to be in Austin, TX and this prime location puts you in the center of all the best hotspots! Great restaurants, food trucks, coffee shops, public transportation and entertainment are right at your doorstep, offering a truly authentic Austin lifestyle.



The cozy, tight-knit community will make you feel right at home. Features and amenities include:



Business enter

BBQ/picnic areas

Bike racks

Relaxing courtyards

Dedicated Car2Go parking

Google Fiber

Laundry Facilities

Recycling



Bring your pets along with you, there are no age, size or breed restrictions here!

* Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information.

* Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.