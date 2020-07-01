Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 2206 S 3rd St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
2206 S 3rd St
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:46 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2206 S 3rd St
2206 South 3rd Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Bouldin Creek
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
2206 South 3rd Street, Austin, TX 78704
Bouldin Creek
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Original bungalow with a modern addition. Large corner windows that let in natural light. This house has charming historic qualities with beautifully modern updates. You're going to love this home.
(RLNE5389679)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2206 S 3rd St have any available units?
2206 S 3rd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2206 S 3rd St have?
Some of 2206 S 3rd St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2206 S 3rd St currently offering any rent specials?
2206 S 3rd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2206 S 3rd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2206 S 3rd St is pet friendly.
Does 2206 S 3rd St offer parking?
No, 2206 S 3rd St does not offer parking.
Does 2206 S 3rd St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2206 S 3rd St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2206 S 3rd St have a pool?
No, 2206 S 3rd St does not have a pool.
Does 2206 S 3rd St have accessible units?
No, 2206 S 3rd St does not have accessible units.
Does 2206 S 3rd St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2206 S 3rd St has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Element Austin
1500 Royal Crest Dr
Austin, TX 78741
Hardrock Canyon
10300 Jollyville Rd
Austin, TX 78759
AMLI Covered Bridge
8715 W Highway 71
Austin, TX 78735
Seven
615 W 7th St
Austin, TX 78701
South Lamar Village
3505 S Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78704
Garrison
1801 Fortview Rd
Austin, TX 78704
Oakville
7011 W Parmer Ln
Austin, TX 78729
Tintara at Canyon Creek
7655 Ranch Road 620 N
Austin, TX 78726
Similar Pages
Austin 1 Bedrooms
Austin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Antonio, TX
Round Rock, TX
Killeen, TX
Pflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TX
Cedar Park, TX
Georgetown, TX
San Marcos, TX
Temple, TX
Leander, TX
Kyle, TX
Universal City, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Austin
Riverside
West Oak Hill
Pleasant Valley
Downtown Austin
Milwood
East Oak Hill
Windsor Park
Apartments Near Colleges
Huston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's University
Austin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin