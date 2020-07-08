All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 2205 N Lamar Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
2205 N Lamar Blvd
Last updated July 18 2019 at 1:27 PM

2205 N Lamar Blvd

2205 S Lamar Blvd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
South Lamar
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2205 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78704
South Lamar

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
walk in closets
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
This 2-story loft is the only of its kind in the building with unobstructed panoramic views of Pease Park! 2 parking spots, concrete floors, gorgeous 20? tongue and groove ceilings, floor to ceiling windows, roller window shades, huge walk in closet, security system, marble counters, Nest thermostat, and in-unit LG washer/dryer. Master upstairs with office or guest space on main. Located just minutes from The Drag, UT, Central Market &, Downtown! Available Furnished. Flexible move-in date.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2205 N Lamar Blvd have any available units?
2205 N Lamar Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2205 N Lamar Blvd have?
Some of 2205 N Lamar Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2205 N Lamar Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
2205 N Lamar Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2205 N Lamar Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 2205 N Lamar Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 2205 N Lamar Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 2205 N Lamar Blvd offers parking.
Does 2205 N Lamar Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2205 N Lamar Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2205 N Lamar Blvd have a pool?
No, 2205 N Lamar Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 2205 N Lamar Blvd have accessible units?
No, 2205 N Lamar Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 2205 N Lamar Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2205 N Lamar Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Chateau Avalon of Austin
833 Fairfield Dr
Austin, TX 78758
Bannister Place
1301 W Ben White Blvd
Austin, TX 78704
Cedar 31
3008 Cedar Street
Austin, TX 78705
Madison at Stone Creek
6800 McNeil Dr
Austin, TX 78729
AMLI Covered Bridge
8715 W Highway 71
Austin, TX 78735
Easton Hills
1900 Burton Dr
Austin, TX 78741
Camden Lamar Heights
5400 N Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78751
Bexley At Tech Ridge
1200 E Parmer Ln
Austin, TX 78753

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin