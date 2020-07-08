Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
2204 Montague St
2204 Montague St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2204 Montague St, Austin, TX 78741
Montopolis
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Modern house built in 2015, 3-bedroom 2.5-bath, 10 minutes from downtown and 5 minutes from the airport, in a gated community.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2204 Montague St have any available units?
2204 Montague St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2204 Montague St have?
Some of 2204 Montague St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2204 Montague St currently offering any rent specials?
2204 Montague St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2204 Montague St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2204 Montague St is pet friendly.
Does 2204 Montague St offer parking?
Yes, 2204 Montague St offers parking.
Does 2204 Montague St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2204 Montague St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2204 Montague St have a pool?
No, 2204 Montague St does not have a pool.
Does 2204 Montague St have accessible units?
No, 2204 Montague St does not have accessible units.
Does 2204 Montague St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2204 Montague St has units with dishwashers.
