2201 West 10th St Available 05/15/20 DEEP EDDY/TARRYTOWN UPDATED 2/1 house on 1/3 acre w/wet weather creek! 2 living areas - Incredible location! Available May 15. Great house in fantastic location with beautiful lot (over 1/3 acre) against wet weather creek on dead end street. 2 living areas, Updated kitchen w/stainless appliances, gas stove, hardwoods throughout. lots of parking Updated bathroom with wall mounted vanity, fenced yard for pet. Beautiful pergola ! BREED RESTRICTIONS



(RLNE4135266)