2201 Arborside Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Available 03/30/20 MOVE-IN READY!

Discount $150 from $1950 to $1790 for first 6 months!!



1) Brand-new single-story house ready to welcome its 1st ever resident(s) with 4beds 3baths + extra study room + covered patio for outdoor entertaining. (2300 SQFT) + 2 car private attached garage + Blinds for privacy

2) Wood flooring throughout living/dining room

3) Granite counters in the kitchen

4) Spacious walk-in closet in master bedroom

5) Window in the master bathroom

6) Refrigerator/Washer/Dryer available

7) 200m to Meadows Park + two schools within walking distance from the community 8) Lease term is at least 1 year; Smoking is NOT allowed inside home

9) Will do credit report and background check

10) A $250.00 monthly rent fee/per pet will be required in addition to monthly rental$. A $50.00 non-refundable pet deposit due at rental contract signing.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/2201-arborside-dr-austin-tx-78754-usa/dc939641-3801-4e21-87a6-b199b2fd9b65



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5637349)