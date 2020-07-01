All apartments in Austin
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:05 AM

2201 Arborside Drive

2201 Arborside Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2201 Arborside Dr, Austin, TX 78754

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Available 03/30/20 MOVE-IN READY!
Discount $150 from $1950 to $1790 for first 6 months!!

1) Brand-new single-story house ready to welcome its 1st ever resident(s) with 4beds 3baths + extra study room + covered patio for outdoor entertaining. (2300 SQFT) + 2 car private attached garage + Blinds for privacy
2) Wood flooring throughout living/dining room
3) Granite counters in the kitchen
4) Spacious walk-in closet in master bedroom
5) Window in the master bathroom
6) Refrigerator/Washer/Dryer available
7) 200m to Meadows Park + two schools within walking distance from the community 8) Lease term is at least 1 year; Smoking is NOT allowed inside home
9) Will do credit report and background check
10) A $250.00 monthly rent fee/per pet will be required in addition to monthly rental$. A $50.00 non-refundable pet deposit due at rental contract signing.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/2201-arborside-dr-austin-tx-78754-usa/dc939641-3801-4e21-87a6-b199b2fd9b65

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5637349)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2201 Arborside Drive have any available units?
2201 Arborside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2201 Arborside Drive have?
Some of 2201 Arborside Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2201 Arborside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2201 Arborside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2201 Arborside Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2201 Arborside Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2201 Arborside Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2201 Arborside Drive offers parking.
Does 2201 Arborside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2201 Arborside Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2201 Arborside Drive have a pool?
No, 2201 Arborside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2201 Arborside Drive have accessible units?
No, 2201 Arborside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2201 Arborside Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2201 Arborside Drive has units with dishwashers.

