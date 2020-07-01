2201 Arborside Drive

Available 03/30/20 MOVE-IN READY! Discount $150 from $1950 to $1790 for first 6 months!!
1) Brand-new single-story house ready to welcome its 1st ever resident(s) with 4beds 3baths + extra study room + covered patio for outdoor entertaining. (2300 SQFT) + 2 car private attached garage + Blinds for privacy 2) Wood flooring throughout living/dining room 3) Granite counters in the kitchen 4) Spacious walk-in closet in master bedroom 5) Window in the master bathroom 6) Refrigerator/Washer/Dryer available 7) 200m to Meadows Park + two schools within walking distance from the community 8) Lease term is at least 1 year; Smoking is NOT allowed inside home 9) Will do credit report and background check 10) A $250.00 monthly rent fee/per pet will be required in addition to monthly rental$. A $50.00 non-refundable pet deposit due at rental contract signing.