2200 S. PLEASANT VALLEY

Amenities

This truly unique community was conceived in the firm belief that weird is the natural state in Austin, Texas. You're likely to find an ancient gas pump hiding in a planting bed or a metal-sculpture palm tree sharing space with a real one poolside. The quirky family of tenants includes students, families, artists, musicians and activists of almost every stripe. There's high-speed internet access throughout the property and great amenities including beach sand volleyball, a swimming pool, sauna, an exercise and weight room, a game room and business center! You'll be within walking distance of several great parks and a plethora of ethnic restaurants and the bus line! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.