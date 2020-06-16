All apartments in Austin
2200 S. PLEASANT VALLEY

2200 South Pleasant Valley Road · (512) 298-0229
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2200 South Pleasant Valley Road, Austin, TX 78741
Riverside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
gym
pool
volleyball court
business center
sauna
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
gym
game room
pool
internet access
sauna
volleyball court
This truly unique community was conceived in the firm belief that weird is the natural state in Austin, Texas. You're likely to find an ancient gas pump hiding in a planting bed or a metal-sculpture palm tree sharing space with a real one poolside. The quirky family of tenants includes students, families, artists, musicians and activists of almost every stripe. There's high-speed internet access throughout the property and great amenities including beach sand volleyball, a swimming pool, sauna, an exercise and weight room, a game room and business center! You'll be within walking distance of several great parks and a plethora of ethnic restaurants and the bus line! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2200 S. PLEASANT VALLEY have any available units?
2200 S. PLEASANT VALLEY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2200 S. PLEASANT VALLEY have?
Some of 2200 S. PLEASANT VALLEY's amenities include recently renovated, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2200 S. PLEASANT VALLEY currently offering any rent specials?
2200 S. PLEASANT VALLEY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2200 S. PLEASANT VALLEY pet-friendly?
No, 2200 S. PLEASANT VALLEY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 2200 S. PLEASANT VALLEY offer parking?
No, 2200 S. PLEASANT VALLEY does not offer parking.
Does 2200 S. PLEASANT VALLEY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2200 S. PLEASANT VALLEY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2200 S. PLEASANT VALLEY have a pool?
Yes, 2200 S. PLEASANT VALLEY has a pool.
Does 2200 S. PLEASANT VALLEY have accessible units?
No, 2200 S. PLEASANT VALLEY does not have accessible units.
Does 2200 S. PLEASANT VALLEY have units with dishwashers?
No, 2200 S. PLEASANT VALLEY does not have units with dishwashers.
