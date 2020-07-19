2200 NESTLEWOOD

Amenities
3 bedroom Corner House ready to be called your HOME! - Beautiful DR Horton home on corner lot in Pioneer Crossing West.Bright interior boasts custom colors & lots of natural light.High vaulted living room ceiling, granite & stainless in kitchen, center island, built in kitchen desk, all beds up, large master suite w/space for sitting room, dual vanities, separate tub & shower, walk in closet.Recent paint & door opener in garage.Custom landscaping, sprinkler/front yard, sun-room. Community park, playground, pool, hike/bike trails.
TEXT ESMERALDA 254-630-1199
(RLNE4732453)