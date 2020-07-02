All apartments in Austin
Last updated June 12 2020 at 7:10 PM

2125 O'Callahan Drive

2125 O'callahan Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2125 O'callahan Drive, Austin, TX 78748

Amenities

on-site laundry
google fiber
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
google fiber
internet access
Very Attractive home in established quiet neighborhood, large living room, open kitchen / breakfast area that flows together with living area. High ceilings, double sinks in master and 2nd bathroom, large master bedroom that opens into second living room, very spacious floor plan. Office downstairs with internet options for ATT, Spectrum, and Google fiber. Also back yard hosts various fruit trees! Tenant will be responsible for $20/mo Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program (see app. guidelines).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2125 O'Callahan Drive have any available units?
2125 O'Callahan Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2125 O'Callahan Drive have?
Some of 2125 O'Callahan Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, google fiber, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2125 O'Callahan Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2125 O'Callahan Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2125 O'Callahan Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2125 O'Callahan Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2125 O'Callahan Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2125 O'Callahan Drive offers parking.
Does 2125 O'Callahan Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2125 O'Callahan Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2125 O'Callahan Drive have a pool?
No, 2125 O'Callahan Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2125 O'Callahan Drive have accessible units?
No, 2125 O'Callahan Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2125 O'Callahan Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2125 O'Callahan Drive has units with dishwashers.

