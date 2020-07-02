2125 O'Callahan Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry google fiber hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Very Attractive home in established quiet neighborhood, large living room, open kitchen / breakfast area that flows together with living area. High ceilings, double sinks in master and 2nd bathroom, large master bedroom that opens into second living room, very spacious floor plan. Office downstairs with internet options for ATT, Spectrum, and Google fiber. Also back yard hosts various fruit trees! Tenant will be responsible for $20/mo Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program (see app. guidelines).