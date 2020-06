Amenities

garage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities parking garage

Sunny loft in prime e 6th st. location. Amazing walkability and access to downtown. Spacious loft style one bedroom. No carpet here! Hardwood and concrete flooring. Fantastic natural sunlight. Absolute must see. Wardrobe on wall is negotiable. 1 reserved garage spot. Owner pays HOA - covers water and trash. Electric is your only bill!