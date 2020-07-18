All apartments in Austin
2124 E 6th St Unit 301.
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

2124 E 6th St Unit 301

2124 East 6th Street · (512) 666-7092
Location

2124 East 6th Street, Austin, TX 78702
Holly

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $2230 · Avail. now

$2,230

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1086 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
(RLNE5873580)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2124 E 6th St Unit 301 have any available units?
2124 E 6th St Unit 301 has a unit available for $2,230 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2124 E 6th St Unit 301 have?
Some of 2124 E 6th St Unit 301's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2124 E 6th St Unit 301 currently offering any rent specials?
2124 E 6th St Unit 301 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2124 E 6th St Unit 301 pet-friendly?
No, 2124 E 6th St Unit 301 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 2124 E 6th St Unit 301 offer parking?
Yes, 2124 E 6th St Unit 301 offers parking.
Does 2124 E 6th St Unit 301 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2124 E 6th St Unit 301 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2124 E 6th St Unit 301 have a pool?
No, 2124 E 6th St Unit 301 does not have a pool.
Does 2124 E 6th St Unit 301 have accessible units?
No, 2124 E 6th St Unit 301 does not have accessible units.
Does 2124 E 6th St Unit 301 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2124 E 6th St Unit 301 has units with dishwashers.

