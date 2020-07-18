Sign Up
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
2124 E 6th St Unit 301
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM
Find Out More
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Price
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2124 E 6th St Unit 301
2124 East 6th Street
·
(512) 666-7092
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location
2124 East 6th Street, Austin, TX 78702
Holly
Price and availability
INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent
2 Bedrooms
Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $2230 · Avail. now
$2,230
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1086 sqft
Report This Listing
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
(RLNE5873580)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 2124 E 6th St Unit 301 have any available units?
2124 E 6th St Unit 301 has a unit available for $2,230 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2124 E 6th St Unit 301 have?
Some of 2124 E 6th St Unit 301's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2124 E 6th St Unit 301 currently offering any rent specials?
2124 E 6th St Unit 301 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2124 E 6th St Unit 301 pet-friendly?
No, 2124 E 6th St Unit 301 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Austin
.
Does 2124 E 6th St Unit 301 offer parking?
Yes, 2124 E 6th St Unit 301 offers parking.
Does 2124 E 6th St Unit 301 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2124 E 6th St Unit 301 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2124 E 6th St Unit 301 have a pool?
No, 2124 E 6th St Unit 301 does not have a pool.
Does 2124 E 6th St Unit 301 have accessible units?
No, 2124 E 6th St Unit 301 does not have accessible units.
Does 2124 E 6th St Unit 301 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2124 E 6th St Unit 301 has units with dishwashers.
