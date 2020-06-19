All apartments in Austin
2124 Burton Drive Unit #125 - 1

2124 Burton Drive · (512) 299-3809
Location

2124 Burton Drive, Austin, TX 78741
Riverside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 802 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
pool
internet access
Fantastic fully furnished 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Condo minutes from Downtown Austin. Tastefully upgraded interior, luxury vinyl floor planks, upgraded kitchen with granite countertops and painted cabinets. Two large bedrooms up across a full bath with double vanities. Located in the gated community of Tollgate Condominiums. Unit #125 is across the community pool.
Fantastic fully furnished 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Condo minutes from Downtown Austin. Tastefully upgraded interior, luxury vinyl floor planks, upgraded kitchen with granite countertops and painted cabinets. Two large bedrooms up across a full bath with double vanities. Located in the gated community of Tollgate Condominiums. Unit #125 is across the community pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2124 Burton Drive Unit #125 - 1 have any available units?
2124 Burton Drive Unit #125 - 1 has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2124 Burton Drive Unit #125 - 1 have?
Some of 2124 Burton Drive Unit #125 - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2124 Burton Drive Unit #125 - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2124 Burton Drive Unit #125 - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2124 Burton Drive Unit #125 - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2124 Burton Drive Unit #125 - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 2124 Burton Drive Unit #125 - 1 offer parking?
No, 2124 Burton Drive Unit #125 - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 2124 Burton Drive Unit #125 - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2124 Burton Drive Unit #125 - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2124 Burton Drive Unit #125 - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 2124 Burton Drive Unit #125 - 1 has a pool.
Does 2124 Burton Drive Unit #125 - 1 have accessible units?
No, 2124 Burton Drive Unit #125 - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2124 Burton Drive Unit #125 - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2124 Burton Drive Unit #125 - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
