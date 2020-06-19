2124 Burton Drive Unit #125 - 1

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters pet friendly recently renovated pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry pool internet access

Fantastic fully furnished 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Condo minutes from Downtown Austin. Tastefully upgraded interior, luxury vinyl floor planks, upgraded kitchen with granite countertops and painted cabinets. Two large bedrooms up across a full bath with double vanities. Located in the gated community of Tollgate Condominiums. Unit #125 is across the community pool.

