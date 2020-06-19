All apartments in Austin
Last updated June 20 2020 at 10:08 AM

2114 Clifton Street

2114 Clifton Street · (512) 861-8089
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2114 Clifton Street, Austin, TX 78704
Travis Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2114 Clifton Street · Avail. now

$3,900

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1455 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Classic modernized home in Travis Heights! - Classic but Modernized home in Travis Heights, just blocks from the heart of South Congress and minutes from downtown. Fully furnished, w/d included 2 BR downstairs with a full bathroom that has been fully renovated with gorgeous clawfoot tub upstairs and 2 bedrooms. Kitchen updated with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and modern light fixtures. Large private backyards, Guesthouse with kitchen and bath.

Administration fee: $100
Pet deposit: $300
Non refundable pet fee(one time): $300
Pet fee(monthly): $15

1 dog only - 35 lbs or less - breed restrictions - negotiable - call agent regarding pets

(RLNE5821520)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2114 Clifton Street have any available units?
2114 Clifton Street has a unit available for $3,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2114 Clifton Street have?
Some of 2114 Clifton Street's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2114 Clifton Street currently offering any rent specials?
2114 Clifton Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2114 Clifton Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2114 Clifton Street is pet friendly.
Does 2114 Clifton Street offer parking?
No, 2114 Clifton Street does not offer parking.
Does 2114 Clifton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2114 Clifton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2114 Clifton Street have a pool?
No, 2114 Clifton Street does not have a pool.
Does 2114 Clifton Street have accessible units?
No, 2114 Clifton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2114 Clifton Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2114 Clifton Street does not have units with dishwashers.
