Last updated April 28 2020

211 Lavaca St

211 Lavaca Street · (512) 877-4008
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

211 Lavaca Street, Austin, TX 78701
Downtown Austin

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
carport
24hr gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accessible
conference room
carport
courtyard
internet cafe
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
valet service
___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities

NEW: 1 Gig fiber network served by AT&T available

Large floor plans

Magnificent city and 2ND Street District views

Spacious patios and balconies

Black-on-black appliances

Maple and mahogany stained cabinets

Ceramic tile back splashes in kitchens

Kitchens Islands

Washer and dryer in each apartment home

Dual bathroom vanities

Oversized garden tubs

10-foot ceilings

Scored concrete floors throughout lofts

Sunrooms

Wrap around balconies and terraces

___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities

ENERGY STAR® Certified community

Located one block from the Warehouse District

Located one block from Lady Bird Lake Hike and Bike Trail

Breathtaking center courtyard with resort-style pool

24-hour state-of-the-art fitness center

Cyber cafe with Starbucks coffee and reservable conference room

Four controlled-access conveniently located elevators

Bike storage lockers

Parking and reserved spots available for additional monthly fee

Three gas grills

Valet dry-cleaning service

Steps to city transit

Trash and recycling center

 

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 211 Lavaca St have any available units?
211 Lavaca St doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 211 Lavaca St have?
Some of 211 Lavaca St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 211 Lavaca St currently offering any rent specials?
211 Lavaca St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 211 Lavaca St pet-friendly?
No, 211 Lavaca St is not pet friendly.
Does 211 Lavaca St offer parking?
Yes, 211 Lavaca St does offer parking.
Does 211 Lavaca St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 211 Lavaca St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 211 Lavaca St have a pool?
Yes, 211 Lavaca St has a pool.
Does 211 Lavaca St have accessible units?
Yes, 211 Lavaca St has accessible units.
Does 211 Lavaca St have units with dishwashers?
No, 211 Lavaca St does not have units with dishwashers.
