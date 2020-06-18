211 Lavaca St

Amenities

Apartment Amenities



NEW: 1 Gig fiber network served by AT&T available



Large floor plans



Magnificent city and 2ND Street District views



Spacious patios and balconies



Black-on-black appliances



Maple and mahogany stained cabinets



Ceramic tile back splashes in kitchens



Kitchens Islands



Washer and dryer in each apartment home



Dual bathroom vanities



Oversized garden tubs



10-foot ceilings



Scored concrete floors throughout lofts



Sunrooms



Wrap around balconies and terraces



___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities



ENERGY STAR® Certified community



Located one block from the Warehouse District



Located one block from Lady Bird Lake Hike and Bike Trail



Breathtaking center courtyard with resort-style pool



24-hour state-of-the-art fitness center



Cyber cafe with Starbucks coffee and reservable conference room



Four controlled-access conveniently located elevators



Bike storage lockers



Parking and reserved spots available for additional monthly fee



Three gas grills



Valet dry-cleaning service



Steps to city transit



Trash and recycling center







