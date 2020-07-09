Rent Calculator
2109 Wordsworth DR
Last updated February 19 2020 at 10:59 PM
1 of 17
2109 Wordsworth DR
2109 Wordsworth Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
2109 Wordsworth Drive, Austin, TX 78704
South Lamar
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Great south Austin location. You will love being able to walk to all kinds of fun restaurants and shopping. Bamboo floors. Private fenced back yard. Must see
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2109 Wordsworth DR have any available units?
2109 Wordsworth DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2109 Wordsworth DR have?
Some of 2109 Wordsworth DR's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2109 Wordsworth DR currently offering any rent specials?
2109 Wordsworth DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2109 Wordsworth DR pet-friendly?
No, 2109 Wordsworth DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Austin
.
Does 2109 Wordsworth DR offer parking?
No, 2109 Wordsworth DR does not offer parking.
Does 2109 Wordsworth DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2109 Wordsworth DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2109 Wordsworth DR have a pool?
No, 2109 Wordsworth DR does not have a pool.
Does 2109 Wordsworth DR have accessible units?
No, 2109 Wordsworth DR does not have accessible units.
Does 2109 Wordsworth DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2109 Wordsworth DR has units with dishwashers.
