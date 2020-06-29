Amenities
2106 Mahone Ave Available 03/13/20 Beautifully Updated 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Allandale Home Near Anderson Lane & Burnet - Beautifully Updated 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Allandale Home Near Anderson Lane & Burnet ~ Modern Kitchen w/Quartz Countertops, Glass Backsplash & Stainless Appliances ~ Wood Flooring ~ Recessed Lighting ~ Ceiling Fans ~ Updated Bathrooms ~ Large Corner Lot w/Huge Fenced Backyard ~ 2 Car Garage w/Openers ~ Great Central Location w/Shopping, Restaurants & Entertainment Nearby ~ Near Mopac, 183 & I35
(RLNE5549362)