2105 Tripshaw LN
Last updated March 12 2020 at 6:06 PM

2105 Tripshaw LN

2105 Tripshaw Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2105 Tripshaw Lane, Austin, TX 78741
Parker Lane

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Spacious 2 bd, 2.5 bathroom for lease in Austin. Situated in a gated community with a community pool, this condo has it all! The open floor plan maximizes the space. The kitchen features granite counter tops, tile back splash & stainless steel appliances as well as a center island that doubles as a breakfast bar. The entry floor offers a single car garage, the main level features the living & dining room, plus washer & dryer connections. Both bedrooms are on the third floor w/ 2 bathrooms & office space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2105 Tripshaw LN have any available units?
2105 Tripshaw LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2105 Tripshaw LN have?
Some of 2105 Tripshaw LN's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2105 Tripshaw LN currently offering any rent specials?
2105 Tripshaw LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2105 Tripshaw LN pet-friendly?
No, 2105 Tripshaw LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 2105 Tripshaw LN offer parking?
Yes, 2105 Tripshaw LN offers parking.
Does 2105 Tripshaw LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2105 Tripshaw LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2105 Tripshaw LN have a pool?
Yes, 2105 Tripshaw LN has a pool.
Does 2105 Tripshaw LN have accessible units?
No, 2105 Tripshaw LN does not have accessible units.
Does 2105 Tripshaw LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2105 Tripshaw LN has units with dishwashers.

