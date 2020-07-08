Rent Calculator
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
2102 Kirksey unit B
Last updated February 10 2020 at 10:20 PM
1 of 18
2102 Kirksey unit B
2102 Kirksey Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
2102 Kirksey Drive, Austin, TX 78741
Pleasant Valley
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Great 2 bedroom 2.5 bath in South Austin -
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5513403)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2102 Kirksey unit B have any available units?
2102 Kirksey unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
Is 2102 Kirksey unit B currently offering any rent specials?
2102 Kirksey unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2102 Kirksey unit B pet-friendly?
Yes, 2102 Kirksey unit B is pet friendly.
Does 2102 Kirksey unit B offer parking?
No, 2102 Kirksey unit B does not offer parking.
Does 2102 Kirksey unit B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2102 Kirksey unit B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2102 Kirksey unit B have a pool?
No, 2102 Kirksey unit B does not have a pool.
Does 2102 Kirksey unit B have accessible units?
No, 2102 Kirksey unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 2102 Kirksey unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 2102 Kirksey unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2102 Kirksey unit B have units with air conditioning?
No, 2102 Kirksey unit B does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
