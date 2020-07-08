All apartments in Austin
2102 Kirksey unit B

2102 Kirksey Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2102 Kirksey Drive, Austin, TX 78741
Pleasant Valley

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Great 2 bedroom 2.5 bath in South Austin -

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5513403)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2102 Kirksey unit B have any available units?
2102 Kirksey unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 2102 Kirksey unit B currently offering any rent specials?
2102 Kirksey unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2102 Kirksey unit B pet-friendly?
Yes, 2102 Kirksey unit B is pet friendly.
Does 2102 Kirksey unit B offer parking?
No, 2102 Kirksey unit B does not offer parking.
Does 2102 Kirksey unit B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2102 Kirksey unit B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2102 Kirksey unit B have a pool?
No, 2102 Kirksey unit B does not have a pool.
Does 2102 Kirksey unit B have accessible units?
No, 2102 Kirksey unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 2102 Kirksey unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 2102 Kirksey unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2102 Kirksey unit B have units with air conditioning?
No, 2102 Kirksey unit B does not have units with air conditioning.

