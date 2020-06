Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful Home in Rivers Edge Near Downtown Austin! - Beautiful 3/2.5 garden home in gated community of Riverside Dr near downtown Austin. 2013 Built 2-story has high ceilings in living area, wood/tile floors down and carpet upstairs. Kitchen has all appliances and master has master bath with large master closet. Two car garage and small fenced backyard. HOA takes care of lawn! Small pets negotiable. Available 6/1/20.



No Cats Allowed



