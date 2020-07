Amenities

Awesome opportunity to live in the gated detached-condo community of Riverside Villas! Less than 5 miles to UT & ABIA, & close to downtown, Lady Bird Hike/Bike trails, and all of the entertainment that the East side has to offer! Sitting pristinely on a corner lot, this unit has its own fenced yard, 2-car garage, & is fully loaded with builder upgrades including wood floors, granite counters, & stainless appliances. Don't miss it!