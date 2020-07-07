All apartments in Austin
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2101 Rio Grande St Unit: 2R-A

2101 Rio Grande Street · No Longer Available
Location

2101 Rio Grande Street, Austin, TX 78705
West University

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
cable included
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
cable included
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
* Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Community Amenities:

Limited Building Access
High Performance Athletic Center
Poolside Sunbathing Terrace
Multi-Level Garage Parking
High Speed Traction Elevators
Pet Friendly (see details below)
BODEGA convenience store on site
Online Payments Available

Other Amenities

Stylish Floor - to Ceiling Windows
Texas Size Walk In Closets
Plush Cut Pile Berber Carpet in Bedrooms
Stylish Wood Plank Flooring in Living Area and Kitchen
Ceramic Tile Flooring in Entry Ways
Open Kitchens
Sleek Stainless Steel Whirlpool Appliances

Contemporary Cabinetry
Brushed Nickel Hardware
Granite Counter Tops
Noise Reducing 8 thick concrete slabs between floors
Free Cable and Wireless Internet
Extra High Ceilings

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2101 Rio Grande St Unit: 2R-A have any available units?
2101 Rio Grande St Unit: 2R-A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2101 Rio Grande St Unit: 2R-A have?
Some of 2101 Rio Grande St Unit: 2R-A's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2101 Rio Grande St Unit: 2R-A currently offering any rent specials?
2101 Rio Grande St Unit: 2R-A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2101 Rio Grande St Unit: 2R-A pet-friendly?
Yes, 2101 Rio Grande St Unit: 2R-A is pet friendly.
Does 2101 Rio Grande St Unit: 2R-A offer parking?
Yes, 2101 Rio Grande St Unit: 2R-A offers parking.
Does 2101 Rio Grande St Unit: 2R-A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2101 Rio Grande St Unit: 2R-A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2101 Rio Grande St Unit: 2R-A have a pool?
Yes, 2101 Rio Grande St Unit: 2R-A has a pool.
Does 2101 Rio Grande St Unit: 2R-A have accessible units?
No, 2101 Rio Grande St Unit: 2R-A does not have accessible units.
Does 2101 Rio Grande St Unit: 2R-A have units with dishwashers?
No, 2101 Rio Grande St Unit: 2R-A does not have units with dishwashers.

