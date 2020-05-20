2101 Polaris Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Townhouse-style 2 bedroom w/ W&D, 1 1/2 bath unit. Engineered red oak hardwood floors in living, hallways & dining room. Travertine tile in kitchen, bathrooms, & master closet. Berber carpet on stairs & bedroom. Full bathroom has large mirror, lots of countertop space, drawers, & storage cabinet, white subway shower tiles. Open kitchen & dining layout with granite, subway backsplash & LED under cabinet lighting. Private backyard. 2 designated parking spots. Gated entry. Easy access to 183, MoPac, & I-35.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,550, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,550, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

