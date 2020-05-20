All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 2101 Polaris Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
2101 Polaris Avenue
Last updated March 4 2020 at 6:41 PM

2101 Polaris Avenue

2101 Polaris Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2101 Polaris Avenue, Austin, TX 78757
Wooten

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Townhouse-style 2 bedroom w/ W&D, 1 1/2 bath unit. Engineered red oak hardwood floors in living, hallways & dining room. Travertine tile in kitchen, bathrooms, & master closet. Berber carpet on stairs & bedroom. Full bathroom has large mirror, lots of countertop space, drawers, & storage cabinet, white subway shower tiles. Open kitchen & dining layout with granite, subway backsplash & LED under cabinet lighting. Private backyard. 2 designated parking spots. Gated entry. Easy access to 183, MoPac, & I-35.

Air conditioning, Balcony, deck, patio, Cable ready, Dishwasher, Fenced yard, Hardwood floors, Heat - gas, Laundry room / hookups, Microwave, Oven / range, Pet Friendly, Refrigerator, Walk-in closets

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,550, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,550, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2101 Polaris Avenue have any available units?
2101 Polaris Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2101 Polaris Avenue have?
Some of 2101 Polaris Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2101 Polaris Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2101 Polaris Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2101 Polaris Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2101 Polaris Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2101 Polaris Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2101 Polaris Avenue offers parking.
Does 2101 Polaris Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2101 Polaris Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2101 Polaris Avenue have a pool?
No, 2101 Polaris Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2101 Polaris Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2101 Polaris Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2101 Polaris Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2101 Polaris Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stonecreek Ranch
333 E Slaughter Ln
Austin, TX 78744
Ascent North
12001 Dessau Rd
Austin, TX 78754
AMLI Covered Bridge
8715 W Highway 71
Austin, TX 78735
Su Casa
109 W 39th St
Austin, TX 78751
Altair Tech Ridge
12408 Dessau Road
Austin, TX 78754
Bell Southpark
10600 Brezza Lane
Austin, TX 78748
Lorrain Apartments
1401 Enfield Rd
Austin, TX 78703
Mosaic at Mueller
4600 Mueller Blvd
Austin, TX 78723

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin