2101 Matthews LN

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

One of a kind South Austin duplex in HOT 78745! Property is in great condition; located on an oversized lot with huge mature trees and an enormous private fenced-in backyard! Backyard is entertainers dream! High end hardwood floors throughout! Hard tile in updated bathrooms and kitchen! NO carpet! Fresh, modern paint and new fixtures! Fireplace and private attached garage! Storage shed in backyard! Easy access to Downtown, major highways, employers, shopping & dining! Truly a Phenomenal Deal for Price!