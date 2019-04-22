All apartments in Austin
Last updated June 9 2020 at 6:14 AM

2101 Matthews LN

2101 Matthews Lane · (512) 576-4488
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2101 Matthews Lane, Austin, TX 78745

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit B · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 2111 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
One of a kind South Austin duplex in HOT 78745! Property is in great condition; located on an oversized lot with huge mature trees and an enormous private fenced-in backyard! Backyard is entertainers dream! High end hardwood floors throughout! Hard tile in updated bathrooms and kitchen! NO carpet! Fresh, modern paint and new fixtures! Fireplace and private attached garage! Storage shed in backyard! Easy access to Downtown, major highways, employers, shopping & dining! Truly a Phenomenal Deal for Price!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2101 Matthews LN have any available units?
2101 Matthews LN has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2101 Matthews LN have?
Some of 2101 Matthews LN's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2101 Matthews LN currently offering any rent specials?
2101 Matthews LN isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2101 Matthews LN pet-friendly?
No, 2101 Matthews LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 2101 Matthews LN offer parking?
Yes, 2101 Matthews LN does offer parking.
Does 2101 Matthews LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2101 Matthews LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2101 Matthews LN have a pool?
No, 2101 Matthews LN does not have a pool.
Does 2101 Matthews LN have accessible units?
No, 2101 Matthews LN does not have accessible units.
Does 2101 Matthews LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2101 Matthews LN has units with dishwashers.
