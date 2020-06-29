Rent Calculator
210 Lee Barton Drive
Last updated April 3 2020 at 8:17 PM
1 of 1
210 Lee Barton Drive
·
No Longer Available
210 Lee Barton Drive, Austin, TX 78704
Zilker
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 210 Lee Barton Drive have any available units?
210 Lee Barton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
Is 210 Lee Barton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
210 Lee Barton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 Lee Barton Drive pet-friendly?
No, 210 Lee Barton Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Austin
.
Does 210 Lee Barton Drive offer parking?
No, 210 Lee Barton Drive does not offer parking.
Does 210 Lee Barton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 210 Lee Barton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 Lee Barton Drive have a pool?
No, 210 Lee Barton Drive does not have a pool.
Does 210 Lee Barton Drive have accessible units?
No, 210 Lee Barton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 210 Lee Barton Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 210 Lee Barton Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 210 Lee Barton Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 210 Lee Barton Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
