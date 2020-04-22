210 Lavaca ST

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly cable included elevator bathtub internet access

Unit Amenities bathtub cable included patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator internet access

Excellent 1br + study and 2 full baths in the iconic W residences in the heart of it all. South facing w/sweeping lake views & tons of natural light. Murphy bed in study included! Miele appliances, custom lighting. This fabulous unit lives like a 2br. Double vanity, soaking tub & walk in shower in the master. Lots of built-ins finish out the master closet. Large balcony to enjoy the view morning or night; the lake will not disappoint! Lease term and pets negotiable. Internet and cable included in rent!