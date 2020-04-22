All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 210 Lavaca ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
210 Lavaca ST
Last updated February 19 2020 at 10:59 PM

210 Lavaca ST

210 Lavaca Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Downtown Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

210 Lavaca Street, Austin, TX 78701
Downtown Austin

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
cable included
elevator
bathtub
internet access
Unit Amenities
bathtub
cable included
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
internet access
Excellent 1br + study and 2 full baths in the iconic W residences in the heart of it all. South facing w/sweeping lake views & tons of natural light. Murphy bed in study included! Miele appliances, custom lighting. This fabulous unit lives like a 2br. Double vanity, soaking tub & walk in shower in the master. Lots of built-ins finish out the master closet. Large balcony to enjoy the view morning or night; the lake will not disappoint! Lease term and pets negotiable. Internet and cable included in rent!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210 Lavaca ST have any available units?
210 Lavaca ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 210 Lavaca ST have?
Some of 210 Lavaca ST's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and cable included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 210 Lavaca ST currently offering any rent specials?
210 Lavaca ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 Lavaca ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 210 Lavaca ST is pet friendly.
Does 210 Lavaca ST offer parking?
No, 210 Lavaca ST does not offer parking.
Does 210 Lavaca ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 210 Lavaca ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 Lavaca ST have a pool?
No, 210 Lavaca ST does not have a pool.
Does 210 Lavaca ST have accessible units?
No, 210 Lavaca ST does not have accessible units.
Does 210 Lavaca ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 210 Lavaca ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avesta Altura
1911 Willow Creek Dr
Austin, TX 78741
The Flats on San Felipe
7920 San Felipe Blvd
Austin, TX 78729
Hillside Villas
2207 Wickersham Ln
Austin, TX 78741
Bell South Lamar
2717 South Lamar
Austin, TX 78704
Spanish Trails
4520 Bennett Avenue
Austin, TX 78751
Platform
2823 E Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
Austin, TX 78702
Nine on Shoreline
3501 Shoreline Dr
Austin, TX 78728
Scofield Park
2601 Scofield Ridge Pkwy
Austin, TX 78727

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin