Last updated April 28 2020 at 4:55 AM

2035 E 7th St

2035 East 7th Street · (512) 877-4008
Location

2035 East 7th Street, Austin, TX 78702
Holly

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
carport
pool
air conditioning
accessible
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
parking
pool
Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! We've helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with. I'd love to help you find your next apartment in Austin! Check out our website for more information!

So let's get this straight here. You escaped the lab of a mad scientist person after being kept in seclusion for days, or weeks, or years. You don't even know, do you? You say they have been doing strange experiments on you. Now you are telling me that you have these weird psionic powers where you can control things with your mind and close portals to alternate dimensions.

Ok.I am not sure where you are going with this..

Oh! So you have escaped the lab (I am sure by asking nicely, and not through any violent psionic abilities). And now you need to lay low for a while.

Now this makes sense, you want to keep a low profile in this luxury East Austin apartment where you can blend in with normal people. More specifically, you are looking to be in a place where you can recover your sense of normalcy by being somewhere that you can walk to a bunch of bars and restaurants, and have a sweet pool to hang out at.

Cool, not weird at all.

__________________________________________

Quick Info

This is one of a few units available in the building. There's a variety of floorplans at various prices.

Unit doesn't come furnished. This is just a sample model unit designed by some unusually fancy designer person.

The price in the ad reflects free weeks/months

Speaking of price, these places use freaky alien technology to change prices to reflect

supply/demand/building availability/move in time frame. Kinda like hotels and airlines.
I am free to work with!

I like to make unreasonably detailed research spreadsheets for my clients looking for apartments. Horray spreadsheets! (said no one, ever)

Total move in costs usually run below $700 (app/admin/deposit)

Bacon. Just go along with it.

 

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2035 E 7th St have any available units?
2035 E 7th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2035 E 7th St have?
Some of 2035 E 7th St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2035 E 7th St currently offering any rent specials?
2035 E 7th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2035 E 7th St pet-friendly?
No, 2035 E 7th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 2035 E 7th St offer parking?
Yes, 2035 E 7th St does offer parking.
Does 2035 E 7th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2035 E 7th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2035 E 7th St have a pool?
Yes, 2035 E 7th St has a pool.
Does 2035 E 7th St have accessible units?
Yes, 2035 E 7th St has accessible units.
Does 2035 E 7th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2035 E 7th St does not have units with dishwashers.
