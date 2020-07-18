All apartments in Austin
2020 S Congress Ave
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

2020 S Congress Ave

2020 South Congress Avenue · (713) 927-9949
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2020 South Congress Avenue, Austin, TX 78704
Bouldin Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1450 · Avail. now

$1,450

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 493 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
google fiber
internet access
Furnished End Unit in SoCo! - Property Id: 301471

Why live near South Congress when you can live directly on South Congress Avenue? This desirable end unit is turnkey and comes fully furnished. The unit was recently professionally remodeled and features fresh paint, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and new furnishings throughout. New Wood Look Italian Porcelain flooring provides a modern and clean look. The walk-in closet is spacious and features custom storage by California Closets. This place is ready for you to call home.

COMPLIMENTARY AMENITIES INCLUDE:
*On-site pool
*Workout facility
*Laundry on-site with new commercial grade washers
*Reserved parking (off-street)

In addition to rent, tenant pays owner a mandatory $150 utility fee to cover all utilities: electricity, AC/ heat, water, groundskeeping, etc. The unit is equipped for high speed Google Fiber internet and could be included for an additional small fee.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2020-s-congress-ave-austin-tx/301471
Property Id 301471

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5952867)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2020 S Congress Ave have any available units?
2020 S Congress Ave has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2020 S Congress Ave have?
Some of 2020 S Congress Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2020 S Congress Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2020 S Congress Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2020 S Congress Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2020 S Congress Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 2020 S Congress Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2020 S Congress Ave offers parking.
Does 2020 S Congress Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2020 S Congress Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2020 S Congress Ave have a pool?
Yes, 2020 S Congress Ave has a pool.
Does 2020 S Congress Ave have accessible units?
No, 2020 S Congress Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2020 S Congress Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2020 S Congress Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
