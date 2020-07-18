2020 S Congress Ave

Amenities

Furnished End Unit in SoCo! - Property Id: 301471



Why live near South Congress when you can live directly on South Congress Avenue? This desirable end unit is turnkey and comes fully furnished. The unit was recently professionally remodeled and features fresh paint, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and new furnishings throughout. New Wood Look Italian Porcelain flooring provides a modern and clean look. The walk-in closet is spacious and features custom storage by California Closets. This place is ready for you to call home.



COMPLIMENTARY AMENITIES INCLUDE:

*On-site pool

*Workout facility

*Laundry on-site with new commercial grade washers

*Reserved parking (off-street)



In addition to rent, tenant pays owner a mandatory $150 utility fee to cover all utilities: electricity, AC/ heat, water, groundskeeping, etc. The unit is equipped for high speed Google Fiber internet and could be included for an additional small fee.

Property Id 301471



No Pets Allowed



