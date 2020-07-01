All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 2018 W Rundberg Ln Apt 17C Austin, TX 78758.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
2018 W Rundberg Ln Apt 17C Austin, TX 78758
Last updated April 16 2020 at 7:46 AM

2018 W Rundberg Ln Apt 17C Austin, TX 78758

2018 West Rundberg Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
North Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2018 West Rundberg Lane, Austin, TX 78758
North Austin

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Fantastic 2 story condo close to the Domain, Oscar Blues Brewery, Walnut Creek Park & Walnut Hike/Bike trails. Kitchen and living space down bedrooms up. Gated community with swimming pool. Pet fees are non-refundable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2018 W Rundberg Ln Apt 17C Austin, TX 78758 have any available units?
2018 W Rundberg Ln Apt 17C Austin, TX 78758 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2018 W Rundberg Ln Apt 17C Austin, TX 78758 have?
Some of 2018 W Rundberg Ln Apt 17C Austin, TX 78758's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2018 W Rundberg Ln Apt 17C Austin, TX 78758 currently offering any rent specials?
2018 W Rundberg Ln Apt 17C Austin, TX 78758 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2018 W Rundberg Ln Apt 17C Austin, TX 78758 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2018 W Rundberg Ln Apt 17C Austin, TX 78758 is pet friendly.
Does 2018 W Rundberg Ln Apt 17C Austin, TX 78758 offer parking?
No, 2018 W Rundberg Ln Apt 17C Austin, TX 78758 does not offer parking.
Does 2018 W Rundberg Ln Apt 17C Austin, TX 78758 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2018 W Rundberg Ln Apt 17C Austin, TX 78758 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2018 W Rundberg Ln Apt 17C Austin, TX 78758 have a pool?
Yes, 2018 W Rundberg Ln Apt 17C Austin, TX 78758 has a pool.
Does 2018 W Rundberg Ln Apt 17C Austin, TX 78758 have accessible units?
No, 2018 W Rundberg Ln Apt 17C Austin, TX 78758 does not have accessible units.
Does 2018 W Rundberg Ln Apt 17C Austin, TX 78758 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2018 W Rundberg Ln Apt 17C Austin, TX 78758 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ten Oaks
12612 N Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78753
West Koenig Flats
5608 Avenue F
Austin, TX 78751
Ovation
2425 E Riverside Dr
Austin, TX 78741
Volume 3
2700 Manor Rd
Austin, TX 78722
Hillside Place
4821 E Riverside Dr
Austin, TX 78741
The Mansions at Onion Creek
12000 S IH 35
Austin, TX 78747
Polaris on the Park
1720 Woodward St
Austin, TX 78741
Cliffs at Barton Creek
3050 Tamarron Blvd
Austin, TX 78746

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin