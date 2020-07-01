2018 W Rundberg Ln Apt 17C Austin, TX 78758

2018 West Rundberg Lane, Austin, TX 78758 North Austin
Amenities
w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
Fantastic 2 story condo close to the Domain, Oscar Blues Brewery, Walnut Creek Park & Walnut Hike/Bike trails. Kitchen and living space down bedrooms up. Gated community with swimming pool. Pet fees are non-refundable.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
