Home
/
Austin, TX
/
2017 Carlson Drive
Last updated June 17 2020 at 1:10 PM
1 of 19
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2017 Carlson Drive
2017 Carlson Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Parker Lane
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
2017 Carlson Drive, Austin, TX 78741
Parker Lane
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2017 Carlson Drive have any available units?
2017 Carlson Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
Is 2017 Carlson Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2017 Carlson Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2017 Carlson Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2017 Carlson Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Austin
.
Does 2017 Carlson Drive offer parking?
No, 2017 Carlson Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2017 Carlson Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2017 Carlson Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2017 Carlson Drive have a pool?
No, 2017 Carlson Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2017 Carlson Drive have accessible units?
No, 2017 Carlson Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2017 Carlson Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2017 Carlson Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2017 Carlson Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2017 Carlson Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
