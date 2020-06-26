2015 East 8th Street, Austin, TX 78702 Central East Austin
Great place to call home for 1 or 2 people as a studio apartment. Property is located within 5 minutes of downtown and within walking distance to Huston-Tillerson university, restaurants and retail shops. 3 unit multi-family home
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Is 2015 East 8th Street C pet-friendly?
Yes, 2015 East 8th Street C is pet friendly.
Does 2015 East 8th Street C offer parking?
No, 2015 East 8th Street C does not offer parking.
Does 2015 East 8th Street C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2015 East 8th Street C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2015 East 8th Street C have a pool?
No, 2015 East 8th Street C does not have a pool.
Does 2015 East 8th Street C have accessible units?
No, 2015 East 8th Street C does not have accessible units.
Does 2015 East 8th Street C have units with dishwashers?
No, 2015 East 8th Street C does not have units with dishwashers.