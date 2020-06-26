All apartments in Austin
2015 East 8th Street C

2015 East 8th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2015 East 8th Street, Austin, TX 78702
Central East Austin

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Great place to call home for 1 or 2 people as a studio apartment. Property is located within 5 minutes of downtown and within walking distance to Huston-Tillerson university, restaurants and retail shops.
3 unit multi-family home

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

