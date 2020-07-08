Rent Calculator
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
201 Brazos St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
201 Brazos St
201 Brazos Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
201 Brazos Street, Austin, TX 78701
Downtown Austin
Amenities
patio / balcony
gym
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
pool
bbq/grill
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f05cdab0a1 ----
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 201 Brazos St have any available units?
201 Brazos St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
What amenities does 201 Brazos St have?
Some of 201 Brazos St's amenities include patio / balcony, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 201 Brazos St currently offering any rent specials?
201 Brazos St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 Brazos St pet-friendly?
No, 201 Brazos St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Austin
.
Does 201 Brazos St offer parking?
No, 201 Brazos St does not offer parking.
Does 201 Brazos St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 201 Brazos St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 Brazos St have a pool?
Yes, 201 Brazos St has a pool.
Does 201 Brazos St have accessible units?
No, 201 Brazos St does not have accessible units.
Does 201 Brazos St have units with dishwashers?
No, 201 Brazos St does not have units with dishwashers.
