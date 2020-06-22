201 Academy Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking internet access

This is a fully furnished Boutique apartment in a prime location near downtown Austin - ready to move in! Our design team created a trendy dream home, with unique flooring and a fun interior.

Our luxury apartment has a brand new kitchen, fully equipped, a patio and a garden to relax and enjoy fresh air.

Apartment is within walking distance from South Congress and downtown Austin. It is 6 min away from the lively Rainey st, 4 min from the Austin Convention Center and walking distance from people Bird Lake.

Washer & Dryer included. Pet friendly.

High speed Internet and Parking included.