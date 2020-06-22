All apartments in Austin
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

Location

201 Academy Drive, Austin, TX 78704
Travis Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
internet access
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
This is a fully furnished Boutique apartment in a prime location near downtown Austin - ready to move in! Our design team created a trendy dream home, with unique flooring and a fun interior.
Our luxury apartment has a brand new kitchen, fully equipped, a patio and a garden to relax and enjoy fresh air.
Apartment is within walking distance from South Congress and downtown Austin. It is 6 min away from the lively Rainey st, 4 min from the Austin Convention Center and walking distance from people Bird Lake.
Washer & Dryer included. Pet friendly.
High speed Internet and Parking included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 Academy Drive have any available units?
201 Academy Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 201 Academy Drive have?
Some of 201 Academy Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 Academy Drive currently offering any rent specials?
201 Academy Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 Academy Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 201 Academy Drive is pet friendly.
Does 201 Academy Drive offer parking?
Yes, 201 Academy Drive does offer parking.
Does 201 Academy Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 201 Academy Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 Academy Drive have a pool?
No, 201 Academy Drive does not have a pool.
Does 201 Academy Drive have accessible units?
No, 201 Academy Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 201 Academy Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 201 Academy Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
