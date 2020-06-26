All apartments in Austin
Austin, TX
2004 Warely Lane
Last updated July 4 2019 at 10:14 AM

2004 Warely Lane

2004 Warely Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2004 Warely Lane, Austin, TX 78741
Parker Lane

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
dog park
Brand New Edgewick Condo - Available Now! - Gorgeous new build condo in the desirable Edgewick Community! Everything is brand new with high end finishes through out. Great floor plan - bedrooms separate floors and the massive living space has windows everywhere! Great natural light. Open floor plan with great kitchen and island! Double vanity and stand-up shower in the master bedroom upstairs. Great closet space too! Community offers pool, on-site mail and is completely gated! Come See Today!

(RLNE4995967)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2004 Warely Lane have any available units?
2004 Warely Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 2004 Warely Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2004 Warely Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2004 Warely Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2004 Warely Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2004 Warely Lane offer parking?
No, 2004 Warely Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2004 Warely Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2004 Warely Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2004 Warely Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2004 Warely Lane has a pool.
Does 2004 Warely Lane have accessible units?
No, 2004 Warely Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2004 Warely Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2004 Warely Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2004 Warely Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2004 Warely Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
