Last updated June 11 2020 at 4:26 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2004 Kenneth Avenue - A
2004 Kenneth Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
2004 Kenneth Avenue, Austin, TX 78741
Pleasant Valley
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Listed by Pathfinder Property Management
Kimberly Parker
512-731-7395
kimberly@pathfindertexas.com
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2004 Kenneth Avenue - A have any available units?
2004 Kenneth Avenue - A doesn't have any available units at this time.
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Austin Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2004 Kenneth Avenue - A have?
Some of 2004 Kenneth Avenue - A's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher.
Amenities section
.
Is 2004 Kenneth Avenue - A currently offering any rent specials?
2004 Kenneth Avenue - A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2004 Kenneth Avenue - A pet-friendly?
Yes, 2004 Kenneth Avenue - A is pet friendly.
Does 2004 Kenneth Avenue - A offer parking?
Yes, 2004 Kenneth Avenue - A offers parking.
Does 2004 Kenneth Avenue - A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2004 Kenneth Avenue - A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2004 Kenneth Avenue - A have a pool?
No, 2004 Kenneth Avenue - A does not have a pool.
Does 2004 Kenneth Avenue - A have accessible units?
No, 2004 Kenneth Avenue - A does not have accessible units.
Does 2004 Kenneth Avenue - A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2004 Kenneth Avenue - A has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
