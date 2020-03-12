2004 Alguno Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming Brentwood Neighborhood. LOCATION! LOCATION! Walk to Amy's & HEB, T-bird Coffee & quick commute to DT from this Central renovated bungalow. Award-winning schools & neighborhood amenities. Original wood flooring & gas cooking. Private yard & huge deck. Covered porch with access from the back bedroom & kitchen. 2 full baths, tankless water heater, Low E tilt-in windows.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,999, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,999, Available Now



