Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

2004 Alguno Road

2004 Alguno Road · No Longer Available
Location

2004 Alguno Road, Austin, TX 78757
Brentwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Charming Brentwood Neighborhood. LOCATION! LOCATION! Walk to Amy's & HEB, T-bird Coffee & quick commute to DT from this Central renovated bungalow. Award-winning schools & neighborhood amenities. Original wood flooring & gas cooking. Private yard & huge deck. Covered porch with access from the back bedroom & kitchen. 2 full baths, tankless water heater, Low E tilt-in windows.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,999, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,999, Available Now

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2004 Alguno Road have any available units?
2004 Alguno Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
What amenities does 2004 Alguno Road have?
Some of 2004 Alguno Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2004 Alguno Road currently offering any rent specials?
2004 Alguno Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2004 Alguno Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2004 Alguno Road is pet friendly.
Does 2004 Alguno Road offer parking?
No, 2004 Alguno Road does not offer parking.
Does 2004 Alguno Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2004 Alguno Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2004 Alguno Road have a pool?
No, 2004 Alguno Road does not have a pool.
Does 2004 Alguno Road have accessible units?
No, 2004 Alguno Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2004 Alguno Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2004 Alguno Road does not have units with dishwashers.
