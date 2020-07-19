2002 Charlotte Estates DR

Plenty of room to go around in this 4 bed 2 bath single story! This open mother-in-law plan flows nicely with the kitchen opening to the living room through arched doorways. Faux wood flooring (vinyl plank) throughout! Great backyard space with deck. Quick access to I-35 and Southpark Meadows for a huge variety of shopping and restaurants!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
