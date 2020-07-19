All apartments in Austin
2002 Charlotte Estates DR
2002 Charlotte Estates DR

2002 Charlotte Estates Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2002 Charlotte Estates Drive, Austin, TX 78744

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
accessible
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
Plenty of room to go around in this 4 bed 2 bath single story! This open mother-in-law plan flows nicely with the kitchen opening to the living room through arched doorways. Faux wood flooring (vinyl plank) throughout! Great backyard space with deck. Quick access to I-35 and Southpark Meadows for a huge variety of shopping and restaurants!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2002 Charlotte Estates DR have any available units?
2002 Charlotte Estates DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2002 Charlotte Estates DR have?
Some of 2002 Charlotte Estates DR's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2002 Charlotte Estates DR currently offering any rent specials?
2002 Charlotte Estates DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2002 Charlotte Estates DR pet-friendly?
No, 2002 Charlotte Estates DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 2002 Charlotte Estates DR offer parking?
Yes, 2002 Charlotte Estates DR offers parking.
Does 2002 Charlotte Estates DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2002 Charlotte Estates DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2002 Charlotte Estates DR have a pool?
No, 2002 Charlotte Estates DR does not have a pool.
Does 2002 Charlotte Estates DR have accessible units?
Yes, 2002 Charlotte Estates DR has accessible units.
Does 2002 Charlotte Estates DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2002 Charlotte Estates DR has units with dishwashers.
